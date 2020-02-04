Kevin Miller Show 2/4/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by asking the big question; who won Iowa? Several candidates claim that they won the first in the nation caucus. The Iowa Democratic Party admits that there was a "reporting issue" during Monday night's caucus, leaving the results of the race still officially unknown.However, the Sanders campaign is claiming victory, releasing their internal polling numbers gathered from nearly 40 percent of precincts, showing that the Vermont senator took 29.7 percent of the vote.South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg told his supporters that he also did well among Iowa voters, saying he is "going to New Hampshire victorious".As for the official results, the party reveals they will be out on Tuesday. Meanwhile in New Hampshire, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading among New Hampshire democratic primary voters according to a new Boston Globe poll. Sanders leads at 24% with former Vice President Joe Biden following at 18%. Senator Elizabeth Warren rounds out the top three for New Hampshire at 13%. The only other Democratic nominee hopeful to score in the double digits was Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who received 11% of the poll's votes. While the Iowa caucus results aren't expected to come in until Tuesday, the candidates are already heading to New Hampshire ahead of Thursday's State of The Union address. Kevin Miller asks: Is it too early to expect the Democratic top three to always be Sanders, Biden and Warren?

6am

7am

8am