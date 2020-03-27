Kevin Miller Show 3/27/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by continuing to get reaction from the listeners concerning their reaction to the governor's stay at home order. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling joins Kevin to review how local cities are banding together to help their citizens. Kevin Miller speaks with the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs Robert Wilkie. Brandon Atkins, program manager from Central District updates Kevin on the growth of the coronavirus in Idaho. Todd Christesen of Cap Ed Credit Union describes how folks can still get their money in these challenging times. Gino of Gino's in Meridian shares how local restaurants are helping out one another. Kevin Miller gives the latest on the nation's status on the virus. The United States now leads the world in coronavirus cases. That's according to data collected by The New York Times, which made the startling revelation Thursday. At least 81,321 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., where the virus has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people, the data reveals. Those numbers top the coronavirus counts in even the hardest-hit countries like China and Italy. "Scientists warned that the United States someday would become the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic," the Times reports. "That moment arrived on Thursday." When you first heard of the coronavirus outbreak in China, did you even think it would show up in the U.S.? Do you think this crisis will get worse before it starts getting better?

6am

7am

8am

9am