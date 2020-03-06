Kevin Miller Show 3/6/20

Kevin Miller looks at what's next for the presidential race. He takes calls from listeners responding to his statements. Kevin Miller looks at the latest on the coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to sound the alarm over COVID-19 while also sending mixed signals. According to the latest CDC briefing: "While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases. Older people and people with certain underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example, seem to be at greater risk of serious illness." The briefing states that, right now, "most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to this virus. This virus is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States. However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic." So, the CDC says the virus will likely only cause mild symptoms in people without pre-existing complications but there's a global emergency, has this outbreak been overblown? Kevin Miller asks the following questions: Some have compared COVID-19 to the flu noting that the flu kills many more people every single year, is that a fair comparison? Is this becoming a chicken little (the sky is falling) story or is the abundance of caution worth the widespread fear that has occurred?

