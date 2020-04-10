Kevin Miller Show 4/10/20

Kevin Miller interviews Dr. Tom Boreli of America's Voice news service. He gives Kevin the national view of the handling of the coronavirus crisis. Pastor Jason joins Kevin to share what Good Friday means to so many around the world. Jim Zamzow of Zamzow's meets with Kevin to share his thoughts on nutrition, gardening, and other issues. Pohley Richie of cleanfoodrd.com explains how healthy eating can make a big difference while staying at home. Brandon Atkins program manager at Central District Health reviews the state's health statistics. Kevin Miller plays a clip from a White House Official. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the conversation is being had about people eventually having to have a certificate of immunity to Coronavirus once a vaccine is available. “It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not,” said Fauci. “This is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit.” New antibody testing is the next step in the fight against Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci says within the next week there will be a large number of COVID-19 tests available and says that “validation is key.” Kevin Miller asks: Are you willing to get a mandated Coronavirus vaccine?



6am

7am

8am

9am