Kevin Miller Show 4/15/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by interviewing Doctor John Livingston from Treasure Valley Hospital. Dr. Livingston explains the process of creating a virus for the COVID-19. Kevin Miller interviews Congressman Russ Fulcher from Washington DC. Congressman Fulcher discusses how the state and federal government are working together to save the nation. Kevin Miller looks at a popular trend on social media. Facebook is about to let you know if you've liked, shared or commented on any bogus claims, stories or cures about COVID-19 in order to stop the spread of misinformation.In a few coming weeks, if you've liked any type of harmful, debunked content, you'll get a message from Facebook that will direct you to the World Health Organization's Mythbusters page.A global advocacy group conducted a study of 104 different Facebook posts between January and March that were verified false by independent fact-checker. The study showed that the posts were shared nearly 2 million times and had racked up 117 million views. The group said after they showed the study to Facebook, the company only removed 17 of them.Facebook said they're working to prevent the spread of misinformation and that the advocacy group's study "isn't representative of the Facebook community."

