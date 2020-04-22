Kevin Miller Show 4/22/20

Kevin Miller reports on the incident involving a Meridian mother being arrested for refusing to leave a playground. The arrest sparked a protest of over 100 people outside the Meridian City Hall. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners reacting to the story. Senator Mike Crapo calls in to update the folks from Washington DC. Idaho Governor Brad Little joins Kevin Miller with an update on the state of the economy in the Gem State. Kevin Miller updates the Treasure Valley on the state of the presidential race. Trump And Biden Deadlocked In Key Swing States A new poll suggests that President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are deadlocked in six key swing states. According to the CNBC/Change Research survey, the two candidates are virtually tied in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - six states that all went for Trump in 2016. Currently, Trump holds an edge of less than a percentage point at 47.5% to 46.8%, within the margin of error of 1.3 percent. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: Do you think the election will be a close one? How significant are polls this far away from Election Day? Will the election be postponed due to the virus?

