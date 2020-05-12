Kevin Miller Show 5/12/20

Kevin Miller begins the show by interviewing a variety of newsmakers discussing the latest impact of the Covid-19 crisis in Idaho. Kevin Miller speaks with former candidate for Lt. Governor Jim Chmelik. They speak about how business has been impacted by the shutdown of the state. Kevin Miller interviews Idaho Governor Brad Little. The governor shares with Kevin what will be the factors that will go into his decision to move the state onto phase 2. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to the governor's comments. Kevin Miller reminds everyone to nominate a 'hometown hero through the KIDO Talk Radio website. One luck listener can nominate a deserving person to win a free lunch from Papa John's Pizza of the Treasure Valley. Kevin Miller reminds folks that Miller's Mission will begin Monday May 18th. Kevin Miller will once again live at the Wal Mart benefiting the Boise Rescue Mission till May 23rd.

