Kevin Miller Show 5/27/20

Kevin Miller begins the program by once again looking the transition plan from the mayor of Boise. Several folks call in to voice their displeasure and worry that Boise will become Portland. Kevin Miller speaks with Representative Priscilla Giddings discussing a variety of issues involving the reopening of the state. She tells Kevin Miller that the state of Idaho is in a marital law. Victor Miller from the organization Make Ada Great Again. Mr. Miller discusses how the Ada County Republican Party needs to be rebuilt. Mr. Miller tells Kevin Miller that the Ada County Republican Party raised only .10 in the first quarter, while the local Democrats raised over 7,000. Mr. Miller continues to point out to Kevin Miller that Republicans outnumber Democrats 2.2 - 1. Greg Pruett of Keep Idaho Free and the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance breaks down the upcoming legislative session next year. He comments on the mail in primary that is ongoing in Idaho.

6am

7am

8am

9am