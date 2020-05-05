Kevin Miller Show 5/5/20

Kevin Miller begins the program by reviewing the news from the night before. Kevin Miller interviews Congressman Russ Fulcher. The congressman goes over what Congress is doing to help the country get through the current crisis. Kevin Miller speaks with Idaho State Representative Dorothy Moon. She tells Kevin Miller how Common Core will be leaving the state of Idaho. Kevin Miller is joined by Governor Little who tells Kevin Miller how the state of Idaho is handling the coronavirus crisis. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners reacting to the all of the newsmaker interviews today. Kevin Miller previews tomorrows show. He'll be joined by former Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Dr. Jerome Corsi, and Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. Kevin reminds everyone that Miller's Mission will be starting May 18th-May 23rd benefiting the Boise Rescue Mission. The event is sponsored by Team Mazda Subaru, Lister Frost Injury Attorneys, and Camping World.

