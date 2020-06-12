Kevin Miller Show 6/12/20

Kevin Miller begins his broadcast by looking at the current situation in Seattle, Washington where the radical anarchist have taken hold of a great portion of the city. Kevin Miller doesn't take calls because the phones don't work so he must carry the show with his own content. Kevin looks at the continued attacks on police departments across the country from coast to coast. Kevin Miller looks at the latest controversy involving a Boise Church known as the Cathedral of the Rockies. The church has one stained glass window that has Confederate General Robert E. Lee with George Washington and Abe Lincoln. They've decided to replace the window before it is broken. The church announced that it will put a covering over it so that it won't be damaged. Kevin Miller continues his support of the local police departments in the Treasure Valley.

