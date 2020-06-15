Kevin Miller Show 6/15/20

Kevin Miller begins his program by reviewing the weekend violence in Seattle, Washington and Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin Miller begins his defense of the American Flag and the national anthem. Kevin Miller looks at the movement by some folks to sexually identify Sponge Bob Square Paints as a member of the LGBTQ Community. Kevin Miller looks at how the national media is portraying police action in the country. Kevin Miller looks at a local story that has gained national and international attention. He reports on the confirmation that the remains of two children from East Idaho have been found on the property of Chad Daybell. Mr. Daybell has now been arrested and is being held in custody in the Pocatello, Idaho area. Kevin Miller examines what it would take for someone to get rid of their spouse and start a new life without any remorse. Kevin Miller reports on the recent Supreme Court ruling.

