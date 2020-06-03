Kevin Miller Show 6/3/20

Kevin Miller looks at the big vigil last night at the state capitol where thousands of folks attended a vigil sponsored by Black Lives Matter. Kevin Miller looks at the reaction in Idaho and compares it to the rest of the country. He takes calls from folks who are concerned about their health and safety. Kevin Miller looks at the comments of President Trump says that it's all about law and order. Kevin Miller speaks with Idaho Governor Brad Little. Kevin Miller reports on the results of last night's mail in primary, which was the first of its kind in the state of Idaho. He also comments on how good of a chance local Democrats will have in defending their recently elected seats against local Republicans in an election year featuring the president at the top of the ticket. Kevin Miller shares his views on race relations with the audience.

6am

7am

8am

9am