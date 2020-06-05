Kevin Miller Show 6/5/20

Kevin Miller looks at the current national trend that has politicians advocating defunding or shutting down the police departments across the country. He explains that people should look at how local police officers continue to serve the community day in and day out. Kevin Miller interviews Dr. John Livingston a retired physician of Treasure Valley Hospital. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to his thoughts on the police. Kevin Miller speaks with Lieutenant Eric Skoglund of the Nampa Police Department. Brandon Atkins from Central District Health joins Kevin Miller for a discussion of a possible spike in coronavirus cases in the Treasure Valley. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to his thoughts on the coronavirus and the police issues facing Idaho and the Treasure Valley. Kevin Miller reminds everyone that the community needs to rally together and demonstrating unity rather than coming apart at the seems. Kevin Miller wishes everyone a very happy and safe weekend and coming on Monday morning it will be another review of the news over the weekend.

