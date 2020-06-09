Kevin Miller Show 6/9/20

Kevin Miller reviews the latest in overnight news and informs the listening public of what happened while they were sleeping. Kevin Miller reports on the future of the Treasure Valley and opens up the topics of discussion for the listeners to comment on. He takes their calls with precision and care. He interviews Idaho Governor Brad Little who reviews how everyone is out to get him. Kevin Miller reminds everyone to continue their support of their own unity walk. He's encouraging the listening public to travel around their neighborhoods inviting folks to walk and talk. Kevin Miller describes the route he'll be taking once he is show is off the air. Kevin Miller takes calls on the rising gas prices in the Gem State. Idaho now has the eighth highest gas prices in the country. There is now reason for the price hike and the local and state governments refuse to address the issue.

