Lt.Gov. McGeachin Storms Boise; Condemns Vaccine Mandates

Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin will hold a press conference Thursday, at 9:00 AM at the Idaho Capitol. McGeachin and her guests will discuss the recent announcement that some Idaho employers intend to terminate their employees employment who make certain personal health decisions. The lieutenant governor has asked the speaker of the House to reconvene the House. You can read about it here.

She explained her thoughts in a media release, "last week, I called on the Idaho Legislature to reconvene and take action to protect Idahoans from medical tyranny," Lt.Gov. McGeachin said. "If you want the vaccine, it is readily available. Anyone who wants it can get it. Those who choose to get the vaccine are not facing discrimination or termination. Those who have made the personal medical choice NOT to take this vaccine deserve to have their decisions respected as well. No one should be forced to choose between keeping their job and taking a vaccine authorized for emergency use, when doing so violates their conscience."

"Thousands of Idahoans are about to have their jobs and paychecks used as leverage to coerce them into making a medical decision that violates their conscience," said McGeachin. "This idea of discriminating against and firing employees based on private and personal health decisions flies in the face of the principles of liberty and justice."

As we've reported previously, the Idaho legislature had several bills introduced last session related to vaccine mandates, but none became law. Lawmakers told us that the ever-powerful committee chair people blocked their bills. Some states have taken action on these issues recently, while others have had such laws on the books for years."

In Oregon employees such as health care providers, health care facility employees, clinical lab workers, firefighters, and law enforcement officers are protected by a 1989 state law that says, "A worker shall not be required as a condition of work to be immunized" unless it's otherwise required by federal or state law.

The lieutenant governor did tell us that she was meeting with the governor today to discuss this issue. We will continue to update this story as it develops.

10 Cheapest Beach Vacations from Boise