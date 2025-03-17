March Madness: When Will This Year’s Session End?

It's March, and two things are certain for Idahoans. Most sports and nonsports fans will try their best to win their national or local basketball bracket. College basketball's drive to crown a national champion conquers the attention of everyone with a pulse, at least until the first game is played.

The second certainty in Idaho is that the legislature should be looking to end its 2025 session. Political watchers tell us most sessions call it a year around the last week of March or the first week of April. Idaho lawmakers want to get home to their homes and paying jobs. Some folks haven't been home in weeks due to the passing of this year's session and the distance from the state's capital.

Most lawmakers will tout this year's session as a success for school choice advocates and those who've lobbied for income tax relief. The budget has yet to be determined. It looks like the state's choice to use the firing squad as a means of execution has topped the national attention from the 2025 session.





For those political pundits, the end of the session means a return to a local focus and coverage of the Trump Administration's impact on local community funding.

#3 Limited Government YouTube loading...

Although the lawmakers are still in Boise, let's hope they follow the madness of March and head home soon. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

19 Stores Confirm 24-Hour Closure For All Idaho Locations Gallery Credit: Marco

Top 12 Most Off The Grid States To Live In Idaho is featured! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola