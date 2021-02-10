Mark Cuban Would Not Do This In Idaho

Idaho is one of if not the most patriotic state in the country. Whether it's a gathering, a sporting event, or any other type of public meeting, chances are we're likely to start our events with a prayer and the national anthem. People in Idaho love America, and they show their patriotism by playing The Star-Spangled Banner.

Dallas, Texas, is 1,605.1 miles from Boise, Idaho. It's the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, which Mark Cuban owns. Mr. Cuban is a self 'made' billionaire who appears on the ABC Television Show 'Shark Tank. He's now making headlines again by giving the national anthem the boot. Cuban announced that his team would no longer play the song before any of their games.

USA Today Columnist Nancy Armour applauded his decision. She said Cuban's move was long overdue. Cuban took to Twitter to throw down the gauntlet.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work, courtesy of Twitter and Yahoo News.

Most folks would say, 'let's cancel Cuban, Shark Tank, and the Mavericks. However, that is not the Idaho way or the American way. We may disagree with Mr. Cuban's decision, but he has a right to do it with the National Basketball Association's enforcement. We can only hope that Mr. Cuban comes to his senses to realize how important the national anthem is to most Americans who love this country.

The Gem State is filled with patriots who have served this country. It's not to much to ask that the folks that have benefited the most from American Capitalism give by a little by honoring America. I'd ask Mark Cuban to reconsider this 'woke' decision.