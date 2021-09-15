McClean’s Covid Clampdown

We all know the old saying, "better late than never." For over a month, our elected leaders have been pleading with us to help them fight Covid. Yet, not one elected official revived the Covid mandates that limited attendance at significant events. We did not hear one official urge folks not to attend so-called super-spreaders while the hospital beds filled up with Covid patients. Now it appears the situation is too big to ignore.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement this week ordering new Covid restrictions throughout Boise. We'll share her new rules in a minute, but why did McClean wait so long to change the practices? Is there a difference between implementing restrictions a month ago instead of this week? Why is the state allowing thousands of Idahoans to continue attending significant events that will undoubtedly lead to more Covid cases?

Is money preventing the state from saving lives?

State and local agencies are flush with cash from the federal government's Covid cash drop during the height of the pandemic. However, local businesses continue to struggle with lack the lack of available employees to fill the workday. Where is the help for these local businesses? It appears that they're on their own when it comes to their survival.

Last year, shutdowns were credited with saving lives and destroying local businesses. Boise State who desperately need money from attendance to their football games is attempting to act responsibly.

Without limits to attendance to the big events, can we expect to see more folks getting sick? Vaccinated folks are now getting sick from exposure to the Delta variant. Is there another way to stop the spread of the virus? So far, Mayor McLean is the only politician willing to issue limit health restrictions. You can read her release below.

Coronavirus cases are surging across Boise and the Treasure Valley. Our hospitals, urgent care facilities, and emergency rooms are once again overwhelmed, and the City of Boise is taking additional steps to protect our community.

The city's COVID-19 event policy is being updated following calls from the community for increased health and safety protocols for both indoor and outdoor special events.

Effective Friday, September 17, the following requirements are being implemented for events permitted by the City of Boise and/or being held at city-owned facilities:

For events under 250 people

Masks are required both indoors and outdoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained

Event organizers must provide masks for attendees and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking

COVID-19 protocol ambassadors are required on site

Event organizers must submit a plan through the city's special events process for approval

For events larger than 250 people

Proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test required for all attendees

Masks are required both indoors and outdoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained Event organizers must provide masks for attendees and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking

COVID-19 protocol ambassadors, staffed by the event, are required on site

Event organizers must submit a plan to the city's Special Events Team for approval

Physical distancing measures in place

Sanitation stations throughout event footprint

Event organizers must submit a traffic flow plan for approval to prevent COVID-19 spread and promote physical distancing

We are requiring these additional steps so that events can continue in the City of Boise.

It's up to all of us to do what we can to protect ourselves and each other from COVID-19. Please get vaccinated if you can and wear a mask indoors, and outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained. These simple steps are proven to slow the spread of the virus. Together, we can keep our community safe, continue enjoying events and come out of this pandemic stronger.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.

Boise Hospital Workers Prostesters Thousands gather at Saint Alphonsus in Boise