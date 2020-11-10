More Oregonians Want to Become Part of Idaho

Could Idaho annex part of Oregon? What began as a dream to Conservatives, and a joke to others is becoming closer to reality. Two Oregon counties have enough votes to further the discussion on Oregon becoming part of Idaho. Two other counties did not have enough votes; however, they were very close to mandating that their county commissioners begin the discussions of possibly leaving Oregon to become part of the Gem State.

The movement is being spearheaded by the group called Move Oregon's Border. The group's president Mike McCarter commented on the results of election night from a press release: “The idea of joining Idaho is new to Oregon voters and they need more time to learn that Idaho taxes are lower, even with all taxes considered, and that Idaho law respects traditional values in many ways that Oregon law does not.”

“The friction between conservatives and the Left in Oregon and California will continue to increase as their expectations diverge, so moving the border will eventually be seen as the necessary, peaceful solution to this problem. The reaction of Oregon government to the execution of Trump supporter ‘Jay’ Danielson in Portland shows that they will not protect people who are not on their leftist team. This is not a sustainable situation.”

Could Idaho really double its size if the Oregonians decide they want to move their borders? We have not received any official reaction from the governor's office or the state legislature. Although, Governor Little did tell us this morning that 'considering the politics in some areas of Oregon, I don't blame them.'

For more of the Oregon reaction to this story, you can check out their coverage courtesy of CBS 8.