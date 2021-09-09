Nampa Water Season Ends

We've made it through the long, hot, smoke-filled summer in Idaho. This year we'll remember the strain on our irrigation systems. Scientists will blame global warming for our excessive triple-digit heatwave. Let's hope that we will have a rain-filled fall and a winter filled with an enormous amount of snow. The snowfall will help save our lawns next summer and avoid what we went through this summer.

Idaho is a state that depends on the agriculture industry. This summer was a challenge for our farmers who lost several of their harvest due to the lack of water. Earlier this year, we reported that Caldwell began rationing their water service. Speaker Bedke is advocating a plan to help strengthen Idaho's water conservation system. Nampa has announced through a release that the water season is officially over.

The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 15, to coincide with the canal water delivery shut-off date for Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District. Pioneer Irrigation District is scheduled to end its season on September 17. Still, our irrigation system is dependent on the full-service water delivery system from all three irrigation districts to function correctly.

Given the drought conditions which have contributed to a shorter than normal irrigation season, this date is dependent on weather events and available storage. As the Irrigation Districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when and why they will shut off the water to customers, which includes the City of Nampa.