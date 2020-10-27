No Idaho Mask Mandate? Yet?

Governor Little hasn't ordered a mask mandate for the state of Idaho. The governor fielded questions from local reporters, who at times sounded more like commentators than reporters. If you missed the governor explaining the move to stage 3, you can view it in the youtube video below.

If you follow health officials or reporters on their social media, you'll find that most of them are lobbying the Gem State to mandate mandatory mask wearing. Currently, Ada County, Idaho's most populous county, has a mask mandate. You can read about the requirements by clicking the link here.

Joining the mask mandate club is the city of Coer d'lene reports KREM2 News. Residents were not happy with the move by the city council which voted 4-2 to implement the mandate. Several stated that they believe their rights as Americans are being infringed by the state and local government. Here's the entire meeting below.

If you do not wear your mask in or outdoors, you can be fined $100 dollars. The order is for 90 days. One of the reasons for the mask wearing is that Covid cases have become much more prevalent in the Panhandle region of the state. Published reports say that Idaho hospitals in that region could continue to send their patients to Washington for care.

Governor Little told us this morning that he spoke with Washington Governor Jay Inslee about this situation recently. The governor says that he is expecting to hear from Utah's governor has well.

