October 15th Presidential Debate: It’s On!

Fresh off his visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump is once again making news. The president says he will debate Joe Biden next Thursday October 15th in Miami, Florida. Which means that we will be once again hosting our Presidential Debate Watch Party at the Terrace Drive In in Caldwell, Idaho. We look forward to seeing and hearing from you as the president takes on Joe Biden one more time. Here's the president's tweet:





President Trump say he has no plans of skipping the second scheduled presidential debate. "It is the president’s intention to debate," says Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, in a report by NBC News. Murtaugh's confirmation came just hours after Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent three days receiving an "experimental" treatment.

The debate will feature a change in the stage set-up, organizers say. Trump and challenger Joe Biden will be placed 12 feet apart, adding an extra six feet between their podiums. Earlier on Monday, organizers revealed a clear plexiglass shield will be used to separate the candidates for Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City featuring Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris. Is it a good idea for Trump to take part in the debate? If Biden were to contract the virus, do you think he would fare as well as Trump did?

