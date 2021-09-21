PICS: This Exclusive Vacation For ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Is Only 7 Hours From Boise

This popular show is filmed within driving distance from the Treasure Valley, and now fans can see what it's like to live like a Dutton by staying at the Yellowstone.

After enough friends and family recommended the Paramount Network show Yellowstone to me, I finally decided to give it a try. I know that I'm a little behind on this one, but the good news is that I can now binge-watch without running out of episodes for a good month or two. I thought that the show was set in the Civil War era west. It's actually set in present-day Montana on a ranch named The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Kevin Costner, who plays typically good guys, isn't such a good guy in this show, and he is the patriarch of the family who owns this controversial piece of real estate.

The show is now the most-watched scripted show on cable television. Obsessed fans flock to the site of the actual ranch every day to take pictures of the property they know as the Yellowstone.

The actual ranch is the Chief Joseph Ranch, and it's less than a seven-hour road trip from Boise, making it easily accessible to Treasure Valley fans. Better yet, if you're willing to pay between $1200-$1500 per night, you can even stay on the property for the night! The two rentable cabins are known from the show as Lee Dutton's cabin and Rip's cabin. Each cabin sleeps eight. The price includes four guests, and there is a $50 fee for each additional guest.

Availability is based on the show's filming schedule, limiting the number of days you can stay there. The 2021 calendar is currently filled up. The ranch hasn't been given the 2022 filming dates yet, so next year's availability has yet to be determined.

Some lucky fans from around the country have been able to stay there recently, and their pictures are amazing. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Kozlowski and Hannah Boon for allowing me to use these photos.

28 Breathtaking Pictures from TV's Yellowstone Ranch This popular show is filmed within driving distance from the Treasure Valley, and now fans can see what it's like to live like a Dutton by staying at the Yellowstone. Some lucky fans from around the country have been able to stay there recently, and their pictures are amazing. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Kozlowski Hannah Boon , and Chief Joseph Ranch for allowing me to use these photos.

15 Quirky, Elegant and Downright Odd Century Old Homes for Sale in Idaho