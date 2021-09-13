President Biden Protesters in Boise {Photos}

President Joe Biden arrives in Boise, Idaho getting off Air Force One. The president is visiting the Gem State on his way to California.President Biden is touring the National Interagency Fire Center. He will tour the facility while explaining his Administration's direction on curbing the devastating impact of the Western Wildfires. The president is expected to give remarks on Climate Change while in Idaho.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.

As you can see by the photos above, several hundred Idahoans showed up outside the agency to protest Biden's Boise Visit. Protesters told us they planned to spend the whole day outside the agency exercising their First Amendment rights. Some of those protesters have been waiting for the president since 7 am in morning.

Biden is looking to lobby for funding his bloated infrastructure bill that Democrats and Republicans have resisted. The president will be meeting with Governor Little as part of a local round table on current events. The governor has been critical of Biden's vaccine mandates and the president's Covid coverage.

The president will leave Boise after a briefing on forest fires before going for a tour of the fire damage in state and then a fundraiser for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Today, Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna told us that Biden's trip is a warning sign for Idaho Republicans. He told us that he believes that state Democrats are outspending Republicans to turn Idaho's reliable Red State into a Purple or a Blue State.

Biden was met by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean who was wearing a blue dress. Biden didn't wear a tie upon his arrival in Boise.

