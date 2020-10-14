KIDO PRESENTS: President Trump Town Hall LIVE

President Trump will be appearing in Miami on Thursday night with NBC News. We'd like to invite you to join us once again at the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell Thursday night to view what the President is calling a "town hall." Why not kick off the weekend under the stars and watching the president on the big screen? The Town Hall will air locally at 8 pm and we'll carry the signal from Channel 7. It should be interesting to watch who gets the bigger ratings? Joe Biden will be on ABC with his version of what the president is doing.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO

The town hall will be something that we'll be talking about as we continue our election coverage. The president is sure to mention a lot of issues that are impacting the lives of all Americans. The national media says that the polls indicate that Joe Biden is ahead and looks to be unbeatable.

The president's supporters say that this is just like 2016 when every pundit had Hillary Clinton winning the White House. The local payoff for all of us is that we can watch the president's town hall while being together and social distancing if one chooses to do so.

If you've never been to a drive-in, this is your chance to relive a staple of Americana. I've had several folks share with me how they remember going to drive-ins to watch movies as kids. Now's your chance to take your kids and grandkids, think of it as a civics lesson if you're kids are being home-schooled right now.

Thanks to:

Greg Ferrara's Real Estate Rescue

Summit Funding

ProRelo Group

See you Thursday night in Caldwell!