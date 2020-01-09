President Trump’s Plan for Iran

The country of Iran and it's theocracy has been a thorn in our side for decades. It began when the Shah of Iran left the country in the late seventies to receive medical treatment in this country. Following the Shah's withdraw, the country was taken over by a revolutionary religious element that has continued its hold on the country today.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard invaded our embassy and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. The hostages were tortured by their Iranian captors. America launched a failed rescue effort to save the hostages that cost us additional lives known as Desert One.

In the years following the Iranians continue to fund terror elements whether its Hezbollah or Hamas or other entities. Iran has been fighting against are country for years. Their actions have been met mostly by appeasement from Democrat and Republican administrations. Last year, the Iranians shot down one of our drones and torched the Saudi oil fields with no repercussions.

One began to speculate what one action would cause a reaction to the Iranian aggression. The attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad was the straw that broke the camel's back. President Trump did what neither president's Bush or Obama didn't do, which was taking down Qasem Soleimani the Iranian General who personally was responsible for hundreds of American deaths.

The Iranians fired a bunch of missiles that didn't hit any Americans. Why the restraint by the Iranians? They know they're dealing with a leader in President Trump that is not afraid to strike back. It wouldn't take much to take out most of the Iranian and military assets. Action is the only language the mullahs understand, and Donald Trump speaks that language fluently.