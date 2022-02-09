Prominent National Conservative Endorses Janice McGeachin

A prominent national conservative voice has endorsed Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin to replace Idaho Governor Brad Little in the May Idaho Republican Party Primary. The primary is so popular that state democrats have openly bragged about switching their party affiliation to have a say in the primary.

Conservative Author Michelle Malkin endorsed McGeachin while visiting Idaho last week. Malkin has been fighting for conservative rights for over twenty years on cable television, writing books, and creating social media platforms. Malkin shared her reasons why she chose McGeachin in a written statement.

"She's got guts. McGeachin has taken unapologetic action against Little and state GOP elites repeatedly for their routine capitulation on education policy, medical freedom, and law and order. She convened a task force against critical race theory while others sat on their hands. She joined citizens burning masks last spring while Little went AWOL and issued executive orders against mask and vaccine mandates while he traveled out-of-state. She is now taking on homeless camps manned by leftist professional agitators who plague the capitol grounds while the governor diddles around. Janice McGeachin is the kind of defiant GOP leader we need and I wholeheartedly endorse (along with Donald Trump). Empty-suit surrenderists won't keep Idaho and America free, safe and great. Bold, uncontrolled and unafraid fighters on the frontlines will."

McGeachin has received the endorsement from President Donald Trump. The lieutenant governor is seeking to unseat Governor Little. She has fought for parents' rights concerning what students are taught in Idaho public schools.

