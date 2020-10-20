Michael Jordan had the last dance. This Thursday will be the last debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The entire world will be watching who wins and who loses, here are 5 reasons why you should join us this Thursday night in Caldwell at the Terrace Drive In.

1. It's the last time we'll see these two political heavyweights on the main stage. The president who has become the voice of the people. The former vice president who's been involved in politics for almost 50 years.

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

2. Will the debate rules impact the president's performance? The Committee on Presidential Politics says that they will mute mics to avoid any interruptions Thursday night.

3. When's the last time you were at a drive in? The Terrace Drive In has been a institution in the Treasure Valley since the 1950s. You'll enjoy seeing the debate on the really, really, big screen! Plus, the trips to the concession stand will bring back a lot of old memories.

4. You can social distance and stay safe! Tired of being at home? Feeling isolated and wondering if you're outnumbered? We'll see that you're among friends Thursday night in Caldwell.

5. Will the president be able to accurately articulate his message while debating Joe Biden and NBC Moderator Kristen Welker? The president told Fox and Friends this morning that Welker is totally partisan. Will Welker follow the path of her NBC partner Savannah Guthrie? Or will she let the president speak?

Jaclyn Hill / KIDO Talk Radio

There are a lot more reasons to join us, but we'd really like to have you come out and cheer for the president this Thursday night.

A special thanks to our sponsors who made this happen:

Greg Ferrara's Real Estate Rescue

Summit Funding

ProRelo Group

.