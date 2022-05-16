10 Ways Food Star Robert Irvine Will Impact Nampa Restaurant

Reality television returns to Idaho later this month as bodybuilder/celebrity chef Robert Irvine brings his Food Network Show Restaurant Impossible to Nampa. Irvin has been hosting the show for many years, and unlike other reality food shows, he has to work within a budget of $10,000 in two days. You may recall we first reported the story here.

Having watched the show for years, the folks at Island Grinds will have to be prepared to be all in on whatever Chef Robert decides is best for their business. The Chef is not afraid to talk tough to get the best out of his owner-operators.

The show has been on the Food Network for several years, originally starting in 2011. The show took a break for a few years but has been back on the air since 2019. Irvin is far from a Chef or a musclehead. Who is Robert Irvin? We've come up with little-known facts about him that you can read here.

