The Idaho Legislature continues to roll on to its conclusion that most experts believe will happen before the end of March. In addition to the usual suspects of the proposed bills, one bill impacts public education and perhaps creates future millionaires.

The House is considering a bill that would allow Powerball to stay in Idaho. The popular lottery game could be going away due to its announcement that it will expand to foreign countries. The legislature is concerned that the bigger the game gets, the less control Idaho will have over the game.

Have you noticed on Facebook ads from the Idaho Lottery urging you to contact your legislators to save Powerball in Idaho? We've looked at the lottery page to see if the ads were on their page, and they are not. The Idaho Press reports that Powerball brings in 28 million dollars a year to the state and 14 million funding Idaho Schools.

The proposed legislation would keep the current Powerball contract, allowing Idahoans to play the big game. The challenge for any lottery advocate is that Idaho has a long, rich tradition of keeping gambling illegal in the Gem State. Other states have legalized gambling, but their decisions have not influenced Idaho politicians. We will continue to monitor this story to keep you updated on the movement of this bill.

