Spend The Night in This Charming Idaho Castle

As it turns out you don't have to go all the way to Europe to visit a castle. You can do that right here in Idaho and you can even spend the night in it too!

The Idaho Castle sits over looking the beautiful Lake Pend Oreille in Hope, Idaho which is just over an hour drive to the Canadian border. The castle has 6,300 SF of living space and beautiful views of both the lake and mountains in the area.

The owner of the Idaho Castle would like you to keep in mind though that it is not a 5 star resort. The castle is much more like a cabin, with some wear and some repairs that need to be made. This is true - some updated remodeling could make the world of difference inside aesthetically but the structure of the castle is stunning on it's own.

Just like any other castle, this one comes with plenty of space as mentioned before and can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests with 5 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 5 baths. It's perfect for group gatherings. The Idaho Castle is described by recent guests as having a "curious and rustic charm" to it and being the perfect place to "unplug for a relaxing getaway with a spectacular view!"

There's also plenty to do nearby. Enjoy life on the like, go for a hike, and explore waterfalls in the area. The Sandpoint farmer's market is also close by for fresh food.

The Idaho Castle is listed on Airbnb for $400/night.