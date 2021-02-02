Surprise Back to Stage 3!

Idaho Governor Brad Little has announced today that the state should move back to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds program. The Office of the Governor issued a release today saying that declining COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, justify returning Idaho to Stage 3.

“When we moved back to Stage 2 in November, case counts were spiking and hospitals were bracing for the worst. Today, thanks to our collective good efforts, those case counts are much lower and trending downward. Idaho now has one of the lowest rates of spread in the nation,” Governor Little said. “However, moving forward to Stage 3 is not a signal to let up on our collective good efforts. Idaho has the strongest economy in the nation and the most financially solvent state budget. Let’s keep it that way. We must stay vigilant.”

Idaho is surrounded by states that have detected a more contagious variant strain of COVID-19, and health officials say it is only a matter of time before we discover it in Idaho. Early indications show the COVID-19 vaccine will protect against the variant strains, highlighting the need for Idahoans to choose to get vaccinated to protect lives, our healthcare system, and our economy.

Under the Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines:

Idaho remains open but with necessary limitations to protect lives, healthcare access, and the economy.

Gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people. This does not apply to political and religious expression, educational activities, and health care related events such as COVID-19 testing or vaccination events. It does not apply to youth sporting events, as long as organizers comply with spectator plans administered by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Face coverings are strongly recommended. Face coverings continue to be required for long-term care facilities.

Bars, restaurants, and nightclubs should continue to operate with seating only.

Everyone, including businesses, should follow physical distancing and sanitation recommendations.

Large events, such as trade shows, weddings, and sporting venues with more than 50 people, may receive an exemption if the organizer submits an attestation to the local public health district confirming the event will follow necessary physical distancing and hygiene protocols as outlined in their safe operations places.

View the Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines here.