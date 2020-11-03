To quote the great Winston Churchill, 'Now, this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.' Today, there is optimism and fear. It's election day in Idaho and America. Some say it's the political equivalent of the Olympics and Superbowl.

I say, today is the day to thank you. Let's start with the usual suspects: the candidates. To everyone who has the dream to run for office. Who spends their time, money, and energy to make a difference. Thank you.

It's not easy taking time away from your family and spending money on signs, digital advertising, and the humility of the door to door campaign. Take some time, ice your knuckles. Whoops, I forgot to mention those folks who have made thousands of phone calls during the campaign. Talk about a tough job; how many people like to talk to folks on the phone if they don't have to? So please, rest your ears.

To the families of the candidates' volunteers, thank you for your patience. I don't know of many of us who like change, especially when it comes to our regular daily routine. The weekends spent campaigning come at a sacrifice to families. The endless nights of planting signs can seem like a futile effort to those that don't believe in their loved ones. You do, and your sacrifice is recognized.

To the unsung heroes, who volunteer without compensation and sadly sometimes without recognition, thank you for your endless enthusiasm. You're the backbone of every campaign. You prop up the candidate. Deal with the difficult. You do it all for the love of the game. The undeniable belief in your candidate, sometimes when no one else does.

To all who hold forums by spending your own money, thank you. It's so important that people have an opportunity to hear from all points of view.

A HUGE note of thanks to everyone who has supported our events over the years; we know you have a lot of choices. We so appreciate you. God Bless!