The Look of Freedom

Have you ever wondered what freedom looks like? Well look now further thanks to the intense an intimidating power of the United States Air Force.

52 F-35s launch in a row from Utah Air Force Base. As video online shows, the skies over Utah were dotted with military might on Monday as the Air Force launched 52 state-of-the-art F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Hill Air Force Base.

The 388th and 419th Fighter Wings conducted the exercise, with the 388th vice commander saying "We now have our full complement of aircraft and locally, we turn this into a goal of full war-fighting capability." Officials also say that the fighter jet's showcase was coincidentally in time with the current tensions in the middle east and not in direct response with any current Iranian threats.Here is a video from the Department of Defense that details the mission of Hill Air Force Base.

Based on the back and forth between the United States and Iran, Do you think the timing of this showcase is purely coincidental as our government shares some pretty harsh words with Iran's government? The administration continues to explain their decision to take out the Iranian bad guy General Qasem Soleimani. The

Iran has vowed revenge on the United States military while President Donald Trump has continued to warn them that we will retaliate if any harm comes to any American.