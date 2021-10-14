The World’s Coolest Bed & Breakfast Is Right Here In Idaho

Two-way mirrors, secret rooms behind bookshelves, lava hot springs and more... Just a four hour drive from Boise!

Get our free mobile app

This is pretty cool! If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, you should check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, about four hours away from the Treasure Valley. I first found out about Lions Gate Manor by seeing these cool photos on Instagram.

The thing that REALLY caught my eye was this book case, hiding a secret room!

First off, I don't care how much of a grown up you are, this is so cool! There is also a bath tub in the shape of a heart, and let's be honest... A bath tub in the shape of a heart is 100% necessary for any and every honeymoon. So, if you or anyone you know is getting married anytime soon, you must tell them about this!

Speaking of love... They have a whole Romeo and Juliet themed suite! This is good for those star crossed lovers whose parents aren't a fan of their love, but they don't care what they think. There's also a phantom's lair suite, a Roman bath suite, a medieval chamber, and more! It's one thing to find a cool hotel, or an air bnb where you're there by yourself, but how often do you find a good ole fashioned bed and breakfast with a secret room behind a bookshelf? Not often. So next time you're looking for a fun, romantic getaway, take the journey to Lava Hot Springs, Idaho... Oh, and they have Lava Hot Springs!

This Luxury Idaho Cabin is Tricked Out With Its Own Giant Indoor Slide Aunt Ethel's Cabin in Island Park, ID is the perfect and quirky (thanks to its indoor slide) place to stay during your next trip to Yellowstone...if you're lucky enough to find an open date! It appears to be booked clear into 2022!

This Eastern Idaho Cave is a Cool Trip for Beginning Spelunkers