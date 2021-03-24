This Western State Has Banned Porn

Idaho and Utah are states that value faith, family, and freedom. However, one state has decided porn has got to go. Is it Idaho? Is it Utah? Pornography will now be banned on all phones/tablets in the Beehive state, reports the Associated Press. Could we see such a move in Idaho? We'll continue to monitor the legislature once they return to the session.

The governor of Utah signed the bill recently, but there is a catch to its implementation. The legislation calls for eliminating pornography from phones after five other states pass the same type of statement. The AP states that the ACLU is looking at challenging this legislation. Utah is a deeply religious and conservative state. It is also the home for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.

Could we see five other states pass the porn filter legislation? Sixteen states have passed resolutions declaring porn a public health issue; according to Fight the New Drug. Is Idaho one of them? Let's take a look at the list. Here are the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.

It is now up to those states listed above to join our neighbors in Utah to enact this legislation. Suppose the folks in Utah are serious about filtering about porn from their electronic devices. In that case, we will see lawmakers in Idaho and the other states listed above working to pass similar legislation.

