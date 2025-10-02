At one time, politics were reserved for specific times and places. If you wanted to learn or discuss politics, there was talk radio and several cable news shows. Americans could wholeheartedly escape political talk by watching sports, movies, or their favorite television shows.

Today, everything is political, whether it's prime-time television, TikTok, or the actions of several sports figures. Social media has removed any barrier to politics, and it may not be such a bad thing. However, sometimes people go too far, whether it's attacking people or censoring others.

In the era of Joseph Robin Biden, Conservatives were targeted, investigated, and censored. Thankfully, the election of President Donald John Trump has liberated the world from the tyranny of liberal censorship.

Friendships and families have been broken up due to political disagreements. Folks looking to avoid the political pitfalls continue to look for a political free zone. A place like the old school video arcades, where folks focused on zapping aliens, not talking about immigration.

Are there any places that are free from political censorship? A Washington State teenager found out the hard way that even the popular, beloved Build-A-Bear Store is not free from political censorship.

Build-A-Bear is a story where folks, young and old, literally build a bear from scratch, culminating in the naming of their special bear. Unfortunately for the teen, she was told by a Build-A-Bear employee that she could not name her bear after Charlie Kirk.

Mr. Kirk was assassinated in Utah, and Evi McCormick, 16, along with her friends, wanted to honor their hero. She told KING 5 News that an employee informed her they would not print the name "Charlie Kirk" on the name tag.

"She just disagreed with it. She didn't support it and she told me, 'We're not doing this,' folded it up in a force and threw it away," McCormick claims, referring to the birth certificate.

The incident happened at the Tukwila, Washington, store. The family said the company apologized. King 5 says Build-A-Bear did not return their calls for comment.

Intimate Look at Idaho Grizzly Bear Den It isn't every day that you get to see such a marvel in nature--here in Idaho we're surrounded by it, but sometimes we just don't know what to look for!

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently shared some photos of their discovery in the wild and it's so amazing to see! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Best Firearms To Protect Yourself From A Bear in Idaho Do you have the right weapon in the event you're being attacked by a bear? Let's look at some of the best options we found. Gallery Credit: Chris