UPDATE FROM THE IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY

The Idaho Humane Society received information that two dogs were shot off Mitchell and Ustick as reported by their owner. We released a statement and opened an investigation into the case. In the course of our investigation, we received medical records that showed the two dogs had a number of fight wounds, and no gunshot wounds or evidence was found.

The Idaho Humane Society is reporting that two more dogs have been injured due to fight wounds. This is the third dog story in a week within the Treasure Valley. As we reported here, Dixie a border collie was shot and killed while in her backyard in Star, Idaho. The Humane Society says they do not believe that the three shootings are connected in a press release.

All of these dogs were in their secured backyard. Boise Police along with Animal Care and Control are working together to find whoever is responsible for these shootings. The Idaho Humane Society has increased the reward to $2,500 for each case, that will lead to the prosecution and conviction of those individuals involved with these shootings. The Humane Society asks, "Please, if you know something, say something."

The following is a statement from the Idaho Humane Society:

The Idaho Humane Society will continue to advocate for the welfare and responsible care of animals across the state of Idaho, to protect them from neglect and cruelty, and promote humane education, awareness, and compassion. We believe that because domestic animals are a product of human intervention, we have a special obligation to them in regard to humane treatment and responsible stewardship.

We will continue to monitor this story and provide updates to you once they develop. As of the time of this reporting, these three shooting are the most dog shootings that have occurred in the Treasure Valley within a week. The area is well regarded as dog and pet friendly.

We believe the incident in Star remains an isolated case.

Adorable Boise Dog Photos