Unity Walk Day One

Monday was the kickoff of our Unity Walk across the Treasure Valley. We began our walk at the Stinker Station on Federal Way near Micron. Our walk ended for the day at the state capitol. We traveled about 7 miles and were blessed to see folks stopping by and expressing their love of country.

Daniel Ritz / KIDO Talk Radio

Tuesday we'll begin at the capitol building traveling to Cloverdale Rd in Meridian. If you see me, please give us a honk or join us while we're walking. Our goal is to meet as many people as possible so that we can share the message of unity. Although the media and others seek to divide us, we seek to bring Idahoans together.

It's one step at a time that will help continue our great American Way of life. We will not fall victim to the opponents of our country. Our goal is to unite our community.

