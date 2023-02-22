US Senators Raise Red Flags over Albertsons/Kroger Merger

The proposed merger between Boise-based Albertsons Supermarkets and the larger Cincinnati-based Kroger chain must be fixed. Frankly, this merger is a bad idea that is not good for consumers or those two companies' workers. Proponents of the merger state that the combined companies will be able to take on Walmart and Amazon.

Who do they think they're kidding? We all know when companies merge, the first order of business is to trim the payroll. Large corporations have to justify the amount of money spent by cutting costs. What looks good on a balance sheet translates to a lost job for the supermarket worker.

The Federal Trade Commission is currently reviewing the deal. Lawsuits have been filed against both companies in several states, which is never a good omen when looking to get federal approval. It is rare in Washington, DC, when Republicans and Democrats agree on something.

The proposed merger has united some of the most Liberal and Conservative United States Senators in rallying against it. How Conservative and Liberal? When was the last time Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Tom Cotton, and Senator Ted Cruz agreed on anything?

You can watch the interaction between Senator Cotton and the CEOs of both companies here.

The only folks benefiting from this merger are those on Wall Street, not State Street. Does anyone really believe that the folks in that Ohio city will have the same commitment to our state as our local company?

Stores will have to be sold or closed due to antitrust issues. If you're a consumer, the benefit of having a choice will be reduced significantly. It's time for Idaho's elected officials at the local, state, and national levels to save one of Idaho's most treasured companies and their valued employees.

