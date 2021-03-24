Vaccines for Every Idahoan Beginning April 5th

Today Governor Little announced that every Idahoan will be eligible to get the Covid vaccine starting on April 5th. All Idahoans 16 and up can make an appointment for their two shots.He made his announcement today during a statewide media press conference. The governor has been updating the public for over a year now since the pandemic started. There's more good news from the statehouse regarding folks with medical conditions. March 29th will be the date that people with a medical condition can get an appointment to get their vaccines.

Governor Little thanked the entire state for their help in keeping Idaho safe. Here's his comments from a his news release:

“I want to thank the close to 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect lives and get us closer to normal. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and it works,” Governor Little said. “If you are still unsure about the vaccine, I encourage you to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider. There are good reasons most of them did not hesitate to receive their COVID vaccine weeks ago – the COVID vaccine has been tested and it is proving to be safe and effective.”

Idaho still ranks above the national average for getting vaccines administered, with an 82-percent vaccine administration rate. More than 63-percent of Idaho’s 65-and-older population have been vaccinated and almost 30-percent of individuals between the ages of 55 and 64 have been vaccinated.