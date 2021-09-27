The Yotes in Caldwell is number one in Idaho. The College of Idaho is the big winner for the best value for your educational dollar in the state. Last week, we reported that US News and World Reports said that one Idaho college was number three in the West. Now the Wall Street Journal has published its national survey of the best universities and colleges in America.

Check out the College of Idaho right now, story continues after gallery.

College of Idaho Number One College in Idaho College of Idaho Celebrates 130 Years of Education

Who is number one in Idaho?

The Journal reports that the College of Idaho is the number one college or university in Idaho. According to a release from the college, the College of Idaho has been the top school in Idaho for five straight years.

According to Wall Street Journal reporter David M. Ewalt, the Journal rankings “focus on outputs, emphasizing the return on investment students see after they graduate. Schools that fare the best on this list have graduates who generally are satisfied with their educational experience and land relatively high-paying jobs that can help them pay down student loans.” The overall rankings compare all schools, large and small, public and private.

Ranking Idaho's College's and Universities

The following is the order of Idaho schools in the Wall Street Journal rankings.

College of Idaho (401-500)

University of Idaho (401-500)

Boise State University (600)

Idaho State University (600)

The Journal reports that the College of Idaho is the number one college or university in Idaho. According to a release from the college, the College of Idaho has been the top school in Idaho for five straight years. The college was number 17 out of all private, liberal arts colleges in the West and no. 7 out of all private, liberal arts schools in the Northwest.

The College of Idaho has a unique leadership structure. The college has two co-presidents instead of one person at the helm.

“It is always rewarding to see the combined efforts of our world-class faculty, coaches and staff recognized as one of the top institutions of higher learning in the nation and the No. 1 school in the state,” said Co-President Doug Brigham. “Not only through the work of our employees, but with the support of our Board of Trustees, our friends and donors, and the hard work and perseverance of our students, we see on a daily basis the positive difference our school makes in the lives of our students, alumni and community.”

“For 130 years the College has been a leader in transforming the lives of students, giving them the skills and knowledge to go wherever their ambitions take them,” said Co-President Jim Everett. “Now that U.S. News & World Report recognizes social mobility in yearly rankings, it is gratifying to know that The College of Idaho is one of only a handful of schools to be top-ranked each year. And since there are more students studying at the College than at any other time in the school’s history, we look forward to transforming many more lives in the future.”