We Want Your Hometown Heroes!

Sometimes the world can seem overly negative. Each day folks across the Treasure Valley go to their jobs making a difference in the lives of so many people. We'd like to honor them with a free lunch. Here's how it works.Each week Kevin Miller will pick a deserving 'hometown hero' who brings value to those around them. Who is a hometown hero? A hometown hero could be someone who works extra hours so that others can go home on time. Perhaps a volunteer at work, church, or an after school program?

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

Kevin Miller will contact the winner and coordinate a free lunch courtesy of our friends at the Treasure Valley Papa John's. Pick a hero and your pizza to enjoy a hearty thank you on a Friday afternoon. There's no cost or obligation, it's just a way for you, Papa John's and Kevin Miller to say thanks!

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

Fill out the form below and we hope to see you soon!