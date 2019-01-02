Wednesday 01/02/19 – Kevin Miller Show

Today's guests:  6 a.m. – Crista Huff, Cabot undervalued stocks adviser, predicts another record UP year for the stock market ; 6:35am – Fox News Radio’s Rachel Sutherland has the latest on the Government shutdown ; 7:35 a.m. – Fox News Radio’s Simon Owen reports live from London, an American is charged with espionage in Russia ;  8 a.m. –.Nationally syndicated radio talk show host Lars Larson (weeknights 6p to 9p on KIDO) with a preview of topics for his show : 8:35 a.m. – Fox News Radio’s Jon Decker reports live from the White House.

6 a.m.

7 a.m.

8 a.m.

Filed Under: 107.5fm and 580am, Kevin Miller, KIDO Talk Radio
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top