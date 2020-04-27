When Will You Get Your Money?

The economy has seen better days. As the unemployment rate continues to grow, some Americans are wondering why they haven't received their first stimulus check from the government. Have you wondered just how many people have received their checks? So far 88 million Americans have gotten their stimulus checks. Just when will yours arrive? If you're one of the 88 million Americans so-far who have received your stimulus money from the government, check your mailbox.

The IRS is also sending out a letter signed by the President explaining the reason for the payment, reports yahoo finance. "We are fully committed to ensuring that you and your family have the support you need to get through this time," reads the one-page paper, noting the passage of the coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), "which I proudly signed into law." Another 62 million people are still waiting for a paper check. Those started going out on Friday but could take until September to arrive. Have you gotten your money? What will you spend it on?