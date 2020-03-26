When You’ll Get Your Money

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Every election year, politicians pledge to look out for us. The coronavirus crisis has now put their promises to the text. Recently, Congress has vowed to help those impacted by the shutdown of their industries. Once the 2 trillion dollar bill is passed by the House and signed by the president, money will be on the way to you. So how long will it take for you to get your government check? Vox reports that checks could be coming to you from the IRS in three weeks.

So do you qualify for the bailout? Here are the details: Anyone who earns less than $75,000 will be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,200, or $2,400 for couples who file jointly and earn less than $150,000. An additional $500 will be paid for each child in the household - so a family four would get $3,400. Those who earn more than $75k per year will get decreased payments, down to zero for those who earn more than $99k. When will we get our money? Within three weeks, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

As long as the IRS has your information, you won't need to apply or fill out any forms to get your payment. How will you get your money? If the IRS has your direct deposit information, you'll get it that way. Otherwise, a check will be sent to whatever address the IRS has on file.