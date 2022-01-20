Which NFL Team Has The Best Opportunity For Kellen Moore?

We recently reported on why former Boise State standout Kellen Moore should stay with the Dallas Cowboys. However, Moore staying with Big D may not be the best move for his career, considering how Dallas once again ended their playoff hopes with another disappointing loss.

The current head coach, Mike McCarthy, is busy catching all the bullets from the media, pundits, and former players who continue to question the quarterback draw with only fourteen seconds left in the game against the San Fransico Forty-Niners.

Counting Down the Best NFL Team to Hire Kellen Moore We look at the eight NFL Teams that are looking for a new coach. Find out which team has the best opportunity for Kellen Moore.

While McCarthy is taking a verbal beating, Kellen Moore and Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn are touring the country interviewing for the vacant head coaching jobs. Quinn could be a front-runner for one of the more successful jobs, considering he's a former head coach and turned around the Dallas defense this year.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

If he is hired away from the Cowboys, this will be Moore's first head coaching job. He's been compared to the Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay as a young offensive-minded genius. There are currently eight head coach openings. We look at which one would be the best fit for Kellen Moore. We acknowledge Sports Illustrated for their help in breaking down all eight clubs.

5 Reason For Kellen Moore to Stay A Dallas Cowboy Kellen Moore is a very popular coach with the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five reasons why he should stay a Cowboy.