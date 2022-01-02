Why 2022 Will Be Kellen Moore’s Best Year Ever

Former Boise State Quarterback Kellen Moore's future is looking very bright. How bright? As an NFL head coach, Moore's future is equivalent to a Google or Facebook before the IPO. Kellen is currently the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys now have one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Recently Sports Illustrated profiled the Cowboy's offense quoting one Washington defensive player pleading with the 'Boy's to 'slow down.' SI is reporting that "Dallas is No. 1 in total yards (6,143), yards per game (409.5), total points (457), and points per game (30.5).' Boise State's former quarterback is the architect of the offense, and the better the Cowboy's offense performs, Moore's profile continues to grow as a head coach in the NFL.

The Path From Prosser to Boise and Beyond

Moore is also a finalist for admission into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Prosser, Washington native, holds the record for the most wins by a collegiate quarterback at 50-3. He played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Although limited physically, his grasp of the game caught the eyes of NFL coaches. He began working his way up the coaching ladder and is currently one of the hottest new names for NFL teams looking to make a change.

The Jaguars fired college football legend Urban Myer after a series of well-publicized off and on-the-field mistakes. Moore would be working with last year's number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence, who struggled in his first NFL season.

Dak Prescott credits Kellen with his continued improvement. Moore is a favorite of Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys. There was a tremendous amount of hope that Moore would return to Boise to coach the Broncos after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn. However, Moore chose to stay with the Cowboys.

As the NFL season winds down, expect other NFL teams to look at the former Bronco as their next head coach. Moore remains focused on his current job. He tells DallasCowboys.com his priority is with Big D. "Obviously, if the opportunity shows up, that would be awesome. But we've got to take care of this thing first," he said. "We've got to make sure we're still rolling, and this is obviously focus No. 1. We've got to put everything into this thing, and we've got a great opportunity ahead of ourselves."

2022 could be Moore's best year ever if events line up as many expect them to do. The Cowboys could win the Super Bowl, Moore gets an NFL head coaching job, and he's inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. I doubt many could match that success in one year?

