Why Boise Needs A Fourth of July Parade

Can we make a difference in a big or small way to celebrate our great country, the United States of America? The We the People 4th of July Liberty Parade announced canceling this year's parade in downtown Boise. We'll share their heartfelt letter with you later in this article.

I was honored years to be the co-chairman of the parade. It was an experience of a lifetime being on the other end of the train. I had been in the Treasure Valley for a few years, and I believe one or one of the few media personalities to hold such an honor. However, the distinction of being the co-chairman of the parade was not about me but about the people who made that parade happen year after year.

Before working with the We the People 4th of July Liberty Parade Organizers, I didn't realize how little support the group received from the then mayor's office. In their letter below, you can see the group thanking the Boise City Council for their help throughout the twenty years of the Boise parade.

Do parades matter in 2021? I'd say they matter now more than ever when you look at the past two years. We've seen our state shutdown and our very country attacked by youth under various banners. The Boise 4th of July Parade is needed now more than ever to send that message of patriotism and unity. If we don't practice loving our country, who will?

Where is the leadership in the city of Boise? Mayor McLean can sound off on whether or not the Interfaith Sanctuary can move into their State Street location but will not save the Fourth of July Parade?

Idaho State Senator Christy Zito shared her thoughts on preserving the parade in Boise. "Government leaders out of control, governors, and mayors are executors of the will of the people. We expect the government to do everything for us; before there was an organized government, there were parades; we need to remember it is our power to do these events."

If not Mayor McLean, what about the governor, the Republican Party, or a nonprofit? Let's all come together to make this July 4th one that we'll all remember. Currently, the city of Star and Caldwell are holding parades on July 4th.

You can read the entire letter from the We the People Group below.

Fellow Boiseans:

It has been a joy to serve the community for nearly 20 years as coordinators of the annual July 4th Parade. Coming together in unity to celebrate the freedoms we all enjoy, remembering those who sacrificed their lives that we might have such liberty, and reflecting upon the reality that such freedom is rooted in the abiding God-given rights of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” is a significant part of making true community.

So, it is with mixed emotions that “We the People 4th of July Celebration Committee” announces that we will be unable to continue providing this community service. “We the People 4th of July Celebration Committee” has been primarily a family operation. Family members grow up, get married, start their families, and need to pursue the personal and family dreams that are in their hearts. It is exciting to see these developments in their lives. The challenging times and restrictions of the last year have added to the difficulties of staging this parade beyond our current capacity.

The committee is so very thankful to all the volunteers who have assisted us in planning and putting on the parade. Over the years, dozens upon dozens of faithful individuals from both inside and outside of Boise have taken the time to man barriers, assist at the command tent, carry banners, clean the parade route, gather garbage and recycle bins, push donation barrels, and more. The list of duties they would fill is long and the number who stepped in and fulfilled those duties is far too numerous to list here. You know who you are and we are forever grateful.

Two organizations we do want to particularly identify and express our appreciation for their service are the Boise City Police who volunteered to provide crowd control and security, and REACT who also, on a volunteer basis, provided the needed man-power to properly secure the parade perimeter each year. A heartfelt thank you to both organizations for their faithful and sacrificial service. We additionally want to express our thanks to the Boise City Council and Events Committee for working with us every year to help us put on a successful parade.

Finally. we want to recognize the many businesses, organizations, and individuals of Boise and the surrounding area that participated each year in the parade adding your unique expressions of appreciation for the liberties we all enjoy. And, last, but certainly not least, we want to express our overwhelming appreciation for the tens of thousands of patriotic members of this community that would attend each year to join in the celebration and fun. In many ways, you were the most important part.

The “We the People 4th of July Celebration Committee” in accordance with its by-laws, will appropriately disburse its resources to worthy community service organizations

Rest assured the family and friends of “We the People 4th of July Celebration Committee” will continue to serve Boise and surrounding communities in new and varied ways in the years to come.

Sincerely,

“We the People 4th of July Celebration Committee”

