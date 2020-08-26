Why the 2020 RNC Convention is Special

You don't see Mitt Romney or former President George W. Bush at this year's Republican National Committee Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. One could call it the 'people's convention' compared to what we're use to seeing from the Republicans. In fact, the GOP Establishment has been replaced by regular people who've faced incredible challenges.

Nicholas Sandman who was vilified and successfully sued the major media outlets gave a speech from the heart Tuesday Night. You can watch his speech below.

Cuban American Maximo Alvarez shared his story of personal loss. He continued to warn the world that America under Biden would be exactly like Castro's Cuba. You can watch his speech here.

The Trump Campaign has decided to focus the convention on how the president has changed lives in his first four years. The president has appeared every night reinforcing his message, unlike Joe Biden who's still in his basement.